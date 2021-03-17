Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  AtoS SE    ATO   FR0000051732

ATOS SE

(ATO)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 17/03 17:37:21
63.68 EUR   -1.67%
19:44ATOS  : RaiPlay
PU
12/03Les marchés achèvent en ordre dispersé une semaine au beau fixe
AW
11/03ATOS  : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres
GL
AtoS : RaiPlay

17/03/2021 | 19:44
AtoS SE published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 11 237 M 13 374 M -
Résultat net 2020 500 M 595 M -
Dette nette 2020 143 M 170 M -
PER 2020 14,2x
Rendement 2020 2,07%
Capitalisation 7 095 M 8 437 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,64x
VE / CA 2021 0,62x
Nbr Employés 104 430
Flottant 87,4%
Tendances analyse technique ATOS SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 82,94 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,76 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 76,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,55%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ATOS SE-13.40%8 457
ACCENTURE PLC0.88%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.64%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.14%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.31%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED10.21%80 357
