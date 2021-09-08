Connexion
Atos : releases new version of its satellite power testing solution and signs up customer OHB

08/09/2021 | 15:22
Disclaimer

AtoS SE published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 13:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 11 060 M 13 077 M -
Résultat net 2021 -49,4 M -58,4 M -
Dette nette 2021 795 M 939 M -
PER 2021 -139x
Rendement 2021 1,99%
Capitalisation 4 922 M 5 827 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,52x
VE / CA 2022 0,47x
Nbr Employés 104 808
Flottant 87,7%
Tendances analyse technique ATOS SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,79 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 47,86 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 6,85%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Élie Girard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Uwe Stelter Chief Financial Officer
Bertrand Marc Andrew Meunier Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Grall Chief Operating Officer & Head-Manufacturing
Sophie Proust Group Chief Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ATOS SE-40.10%5 827
ACCENTURE PLC30.73%216 551
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.29%192 220
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.88%123 746
INFOSYS LIMITED35.90%98 583
SNOWFLAKE INC.11.05%94 028