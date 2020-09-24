Connexion
ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA

(ATW)
Cours en clôture Casablanca Stock Exchange - 23/09
359.85 MAD   -0.04%
13:39ATTIJARIWAFA BANK : Half Year 2020 Financial statements
PU
11:09ATTIJARIWAFA BANK : Half Year 2020 Press release (French version)
PU
11:09ATTIJARIWAFA BANK : Half Year 2020 Financial statements (French version)
PU
Attijariwafa bank : Half Year 2020 Financial statements

24/09/2020 | 13:39

Attijariwafa bank

as of june 30, 2020

Financial Communication

2020

i.abouharia@attijariwafa.com

ir@attijariwafa.com

Contact : Financial Information and Investor Relations - Ibtissam Abouharia, e-mail :

Attijariwafa bank

A limited company with a capital of MAD 2,098,596,790. Head office : 2, boulevard Moulay Youssef, Casablanca, Morocco

Phone: +212 (0) 5 22 22 41 69 or +212 (0)5 55 29 88 88 - TR 333 - IF 01085221

www.attijariwafabank.com

3

Attijariwafa bank

Results at 30 june 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Attijariwafa Bank SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 11:39:06 UTC

Données financières
CA 2020 23 355 M 2 517 M 2 162 M
Résultat net 2020 4 668 M 503 M 432 M
Dette nette 2020 - - -
PER 2020 16,5x
Rendement 2020 2,26%
Capitalisation 70 758 M 7 636 M 6 550 M
Capi. / CA 2020 3,03x
Capi. / CA 2021 2,90x
Nbr Employés 20 602
Flottant 24,6%
Tendances analyse technique ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 399,98 MAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 359,85 MAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -14,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Mohamed El Kettani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ahmed Ismail Douiri Deputy MD-Finance, Technology & Operations
Soumaya Lrhezzioui Executive Director-Group Information Systems
Mohammed Mounir El-Majidi Director
José Andre Reig Echeveste Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ATTIJARIWAFA BANK SA-27.89%7 636
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.28%157 900
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-17.65%45 764
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.98%44 542
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.96%44 425
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-22.15%41 509
