Fonds positionnés sur AUBAY Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Sextant PME A NON 4.00% 46.00% 3.15M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur AUBAY ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ... -0.23% 0.04% Monde Actions





Décryptage Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion Graphique AUBAY Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 30,23 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,75 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 6,67% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas -42,2% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) AUBAY 0.90% 505 ACCENTURE 14.19% 151 548 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 4.25% 113 362 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -7.36% 111 002 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. -17.27% 60 651 VMWARE, INC. -5.40% 58 956