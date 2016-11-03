Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Aubay    AUB   FR0000063737

AUBAY

(AUB)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur AUBAY
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Sextant PME ANON4.00%46.00%3.15M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur AUBAYETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-0.23%0.04%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique AUBAY
Durée : Période :
Aubay : Graphique analyse technique Aubay | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 30,23 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 33,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 6,67%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -42,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AUBAY0.90%505
ACCENTURE14.19%151 548
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.25%113 362
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.36%111 002
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.27%60 651
VMWARE, INC.-5.40%58 956
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group