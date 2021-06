Note Midcap – AudioValley: 5 bonnes raisons d'en acheter

Description

Audiovalley is a pure player in the booming digital audio market, offering to content and digital audio audience holders monetization technologies. Audiovalley owns two business: Targetspot and Jamendo. Targetspot is a technological platform for aggregating and monetizing digital audio content. Targetspot's business has a strong international footprint, enabling to connect leading global and local advertisers to a global audience of over 160 million people. Jamendo is a new music rights management platform (>650 000 songs from >40 000 artists).

Revenue Growth (€M)

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0