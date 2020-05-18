Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA    AR4   DE000A0JK2A8

AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA

(AR4)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...4.97%0.25%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Les miracles attendront
Graphique AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA
Durée : Période :
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA : Graphique analyse technique AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,64 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 116%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 77,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 40,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-58.13%554
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG3.94%26 480
EQT AB75.62%20 973
MBB SE26.58%631
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-19.39%566
CAPMAN OYJ-12.53%381
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group