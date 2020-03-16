



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Tic-tac, tic-tac Graphique AURES TECHNOLOGIES Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 21,83 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,45 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 82,2% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas 48,7% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) AURES TECHNOLOGIES -46.09% 62 FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.13% 19 694 CANON INC. -42.04% 17 076 INGENICO GROUP 39.46% 9 902 TECAN GROUP LTD. 64.19% 5 814 RICOH COMPANY, LTD. -40.35% 4 859