AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (AUPH)

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(AUPH)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 29/01 21:12:30
16.74 USD   -1.99%
ETFs positionnés sur AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...-1.05%0.45%CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...-1.33%0.09%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...-1.40%0.09%CanadaActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,67 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,01 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 106%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 17,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.23.50%2 161
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.02%81 078
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.22.48%61 919
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-2.67%59 819
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.79%53 434
BEIGENE, LTD.23.22%29 031
