Aurora Cannabis Inc. : CIBC World Markets maintient son opinion vendeuse
|Toute l'actualité sur AURORA CANNABIS INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Données financières
|CA 2021
268 M
221 M
182 M
|Résultat net 2021
-502 M
-415 M
-342 M
|Dette nette 2021
5,00 M
4,13 M
3,40 M
|PER 2021
|-3,16x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 768 M
1 456 M
1 203 M
|VE / CA 2021
|6,62x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,26x
|Nbr Employés
|2 731
|Flottant
|76,4%
|Graphique AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique AURORA CANNABIS INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|16
|Objectif de cours Moyen
11,18 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
8,93 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
102%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
25,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-21,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs