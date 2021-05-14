Connexion
Aurora Cannabis Inc. : CIBC World Markets maintient son opinion vendeuse

14/05/2021
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Données financières
CA 2021 268 M 221 M 182 M
Résultat net 2021 -502 M -415 M -342 M
Dette nette 2021 5,00 M 4,13 M 3,40 M
PER 2021 -3,16x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 1 768 M 1 456 M 1 203 M
VE / CA 2021 6,62x
VE / CA 2022 5,26x
Nbr Employés 2 731
Flottant 76,4%
Tendances analyse technique AURORA CANNABIS INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,18 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,93 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 102%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Miguel Martin CEO, Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Glen W. Ibbott Chief Financial Officer
Michael Singer Executive Chairman
Darryl Vleeming Chief Information Officer
Allan Cleiren Chief Operations Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-15.75%1 456
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.9.65%9 673
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-14.08%8 486
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD25.52%6 377
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-13.33%3 349
TERRASCEND CORP.5.94%2 874