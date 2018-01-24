Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur AURORA CANNABIS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...2.62%0.70%CanadaActions
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...1.16%0.15%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...0.35%0.03%-CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...0.39%0.03%CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...0.34%0.03%CanadaActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,93 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 12,35 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 175%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,69%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -60,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AURORA CANNABIS INC.-63.11%1 783
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION22.08%9 757
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.93.77%8 228
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-10.93%5 233
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.14.93%4 105
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.172.35%3 935
