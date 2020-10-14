Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse MKT  >  Auryn Resources Inc.    FURY   CA05208W1086

AURYN RESOURCES INC.

(FURY)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 14/10 16:51:16
1.68 USD   +2.44%
12/10AURYN RESOURCES INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 0.675626 pour 1
FA
ETFs positionnés sur AURYN RESOURCES INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...3.33%0.14%CanadaActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,88 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,78 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 8,36%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,17%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,02%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AURYN RESOURCES INC.-23.05%403
BHP GROUP-6.71%121 844
RIO TINTO PLC4.70%102 045
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.67%30 906
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.84%21 121
FRESNILLO PLC107.36%12 732
