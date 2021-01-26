Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Austevoll Seafood ASA    Z85   NO0010073489

AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA

(Z85)
ETFs positionnés sur AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-2.49%0.71%EuropeActions
IShares Agribusiness - USD-1.19%0.23%MondeActions - Agriculture
IShares MSCI Global Agriculture Pro...0.63%0.21%MondeActions - Agriculture
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR-0.86%0.01%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR-0.80%0.00%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR-0.91%0.00%-EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA
Austevoll Seafood ASA : Graphique analyse technique Austevoll Seafood ASA | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 115,17 NOK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 85,80 NOK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 63,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 34,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,39%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-0.18%2 018
MOWI ASA-2.85%11 184
SALMAR ASA-1.43%6 786
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.2.79%5 078
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA-1.02%4 160
THAI UNION GROUP0.00%2 281
Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ