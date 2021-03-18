Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Autohome Inc.    ATHM

AUTOHOME INC.

(ATHM)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 18/03 20:58:36
97.95 USD   +1.20%
ZM
ETFs positionnés sur AUTOHOME INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD1.15%1.09%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...0.09%0.36%-ChineActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...1.62%0.25%MondeActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD1.28%0.24%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.21%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD0.82%0.21%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD1.89%0.20%-ChineActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.90%0.10%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.02%0.10%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD1.75%0.10%-NCActions
BMO MSCI All Country World High Qua...0.33%0.03%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique AUTOHOME INC.
Durée : Période :
Autohome Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Autohome Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 127,41 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 96,79 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 55,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AUTOHOME INC.-2.84%11 821
OMNICOM GROUP INC.23.36%16 483
WPP PLC15.13%15 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA27.67%14 511
WEIBO CORPORATION23.05%11 522
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.24.49%11 431
