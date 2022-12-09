Recherche avancée
    AUTL   US05280R1005

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC

(AUTL)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:39 09/12/2022
1.915 USD   -35.95%
16:02Autolus Therapeutics plc : Opinion positive de Needham & Co.
ZM
15:13Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé restent stables vendredi avant le marché
MT
13:53Principales baisses du pré-marché
MT
Autolus Therapeutics plc : Opinion positive de Needham & Co.

09/12/2022 | 16:02
Données financières
CA 2022 4,15 M - 3,93 M
Résultat net 2022 -163 M - -154 M
Tréso. nette 2022 269 M - 255 M
PER 2022 -1,67x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 272 M 272 M 258 M
VE / CA 2022 0,94x
VE / CA 2023 0,20x
Nbr Employés 326
Flottant 9,68%
Tendances analyse technique AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,99 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,19 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 241%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christian Martin Itin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucinda Crabtree Chief Financial Officer
John H. Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Pulé Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
David Brochu Vice President-Technical Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC-42.39%272
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS44.62%82 480
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.02%81 748
BIONTECH SE-33.36%41 753
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-32.50%33 492
GENMAB A/S23.08%29 964