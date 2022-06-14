Connexion
    AUTL   US05280R1005

AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC

(AUTL)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:28 14/06/2022
2.220 USD   -2.63%
Autolus Therapeutics plc : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

14/06/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
13/06Les ADR européens chutent fortement dans les échanges de lundi
MT
09/06Les ADR européens sont en baisse jeudi
MT
01/06Les ADR européens sont en baisse mercredi
MT
31/05Les ADR européens en hausse dans les échanges de mardi
MT
27/05Les ADR européens sont en hausse vendredi
MT
26/05Les ADR européens sont en hausse jeudi
MT
23/05Les ADR européens grimpent en flèche dans les échanges de lundi
MT
18/05Les ADR européens sont en baisse mercredi
MT
17/05Les ADR européens sont en hausse mardi
MT
12/05Les ADR européens baissent dans la négociation de jeudi
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Données financières
CA 2022 0,77 M - 0,74 M
Résultat net 2022 -157 M - -150 M
Tréso. nette 2022 278 M - 266 M
PER 2022 -1,34x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 207 M 207 M 199 M
VE / CA 2022 -91,3x
VE / CA 2023 -5,70x
Nbr Employés 326
Flottant 9,71%
Graphique AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Durée : Période :
Autolus Therapeutics plc : Graphique analyse technique Autolus Therapeutics plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,28 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,61 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 409%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christian Martin Itin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucinda Crabtree Chief Financial Officer
John H. Johnson Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Pulé Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
David Brochu Vice President-Technical Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS PLC-56.07%207
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.54%74 193
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.74%62 760
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.02%59 185
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.57%40 003
BIONTECH SE-48.17%32 472