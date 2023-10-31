AXA announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Laya Healthcare Limited ("Laya").

Under the terms of the transaction, AXA has acquired Laya for a consideration of Euro 650 million, in line with the announcement made upon signing of the agreement.

About Laya

Laya is a leading insurer in the Irish health market with ca. 28% market share, serving close to 700,000 policyholders and generating ca. Euro 800 million premiums* per annum. It operates as a Managing General Agent** with a highly digitalized platform and a strong direct distribution network.