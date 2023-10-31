AXA announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Laya Healthcare Limited ("Laya").
Under the terms of the transaction, AXA has acquired Laya for a consideration of Euro 650 million, in line with the announcement made upon signing of the agreement.
About Laya
Laya is a leading insurer in the Irish health market with ca. 28% market share, serving close to 700,000 policyholders and generating ca. Euro 800 million premiums* per annum. It operates as a Managing General Agent** with a highly digitalized platform and a strong direct distribution network.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AXA SA published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 20:25:18 UTC.