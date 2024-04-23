AXA's shareholders, meeting today at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, approved all the resolutions submitted to them by the Board of Directors, including the payment of a dividend of €1.70 per share for the financial year 2022, with a payment on May 10, 2023 (and an ex-dividend date on May 8, 2023).

