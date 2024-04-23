AXA : presents the results of its Shareholders’ Meeting
AXA's shareholders, meeting today at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, approved all the resolutions submitted to them by the Board of Directors, including the payment of a dividend of €1.70 per share for the financial year 2022, with a payment on May 10, 2023 (and an ex-dividend date on May 8, 2023).
