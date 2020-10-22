Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.    AXNX

AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AXNX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...-0.93%0.33%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.50%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,88 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 46,29 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 29,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 8,01%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.67.05%1 830
STRYKER CORPORATION5.22%82 971
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-21.45%16 534
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.101.73%4 235
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.0.46%3 971
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.60.83%3 199
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group