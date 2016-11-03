Connexion
Fonds positionnés sur AXWAY SOFTWARE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Haas Actions Entrepreneurs SNON0.00%0.00%NC0.23M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique AXWAY SOFTWARE
Axway Software : Graphique analyse technique Axway Software | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,12%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE43.55%447
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.03%1 551 747
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.507.18%116 092
SEA LIMITED270.66%71 980
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC39.81%42 444
SYNOPSYS INC.48.61%31 393
