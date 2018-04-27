ETFs positionnés sur AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur UBS ETF (IE) DJ Global Select Divid... 1.22% 0.99% Monde Actions IShares Global Monthly Dividend Ind... 2.30% 0.21% Monde Actions WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ... 0.09% 0.09% Europe Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.