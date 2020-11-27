Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Ballard Power Systems Inc.    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.

(BLDP)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 27/11 21:46:31
21.085 USD   +4.02%
ETFs positionnés sur BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...2.59%0.84%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...0.00%0.18%-CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...2.68%0.17%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...2.64%0.17%CanadaActions



Graphique BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,94 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,80 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,13%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.182.31%5 534
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S76.47%37 219
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.78.38%22 564
TONGWEI CO.,LTD140.44%20 587
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.35.01%19 733
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.432.22%17 569
