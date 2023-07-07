223C1053

AV411

7 juillet 2023

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELÉ QUE LA PRÉSENTE DÉCLARATION EST ÉTABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITÉ DU DÉCLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VÉRIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUÉES.

BALYO

(Euronext Paris)

Opérateur

M. Jean-Luc Barma

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

achat le 06/07/2023

34 958 actions

0,823

1 247 000 actions et droits de vote

code FR0013258399

1 Période de préoffre (D&I 223C0891 du 15 juin 2023).

