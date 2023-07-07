223C1053
AV411
7 juillet 2023
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique1
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELÉ QUE LA PRÉSENTE DÉCLARATION EST ÉTABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITÉ DU DÉCLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VÉRIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUÉES.
BALYO
(Euronext Paris)
Opérateur
M. Jean-Luc Barma
Nature et date de l'opération
Titres concernés
Cours
Nombre total de titres possédés à
(€)
l'issue de la transaction
achat le 06/07/2023
34 958 actions
0,823
1 247 000 actions et droits de vote
code FR0013258399
________
1 Période de préoffre (D&I 223C0891 du 15 juin 2023).
223C1053-AV411
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Balyo SA published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 08:20:20 UTC.