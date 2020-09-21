Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Banco Bradesco S.A.    BBD

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

(BBD)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 21/09 18:44:07
3.625 USD   -1.23%
ETFs positionnés sur BANCO BRADESCO S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
HSBC MSCI BRAZIL - USD2.69%0.04%BrésilActions



Graphique BANCO BRADESCO S.A.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,15 BRL
Dernier Cours de Cloture 20,08 BRL
Ecart / Objectif Haut 92,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 45,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,58%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BANCO BRADESCO S.A.-58.99%32 416
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.45%299 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.00%245 952
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.42%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.55%173 877
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.71%142 193
