Bandhan Bank Limited (la Banque) est une société bancaire basée en Inde. Les segments de la banque comprennent la trésorerie, la banque de détail, la banque d'entreprise/de gros et les autres activités bancaires. Le secteur de la trésorerie comprend les investissements dans les titres souverains et les opérations de négociation, ainsi que l'unité centrale de financement. Le segment de la banque de détail comprend les prêts aux particuliers et aux petites entreprises par l'intermédiaire du réseau de succursales et d'autres canaux de distribution, en fonction de l'orientation, de la nature du produit, de la granularité de l'exposition et de la faible valeur de l'exposition individuelle. Il comprend également les produits de responsabilité, les services de cartes, les services bancaires par Internet, les services bancaires mobiles, les services de guichets automatiques et les services aux non-résidents. Tous les dépôts provenant des succursales sont classés dans la catégorie des dépôts de détail. Le segment des autres activités bancaires comprend les activités para-bancaires, telles que la distribution de produits par des tiers et d'autres transactions bancaires. La banque propose divers prêts, tels que Subriddhi, Suraksha, Sushiksha, Sahayata Suyog, Bazaar et Micro Home.

Secteur Banques