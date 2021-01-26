Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Bandwidth Inc.    BAND

BANDWIDTH INC.

(BAND)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 26/01 18:37:51
170.655 USD   +2.19%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur BANDWIDTH INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF - USD4.40%3.87%Etats UnisActions - Télécommunications
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...0.39%0.41%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-0.08%0.18%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 197,63 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 167,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BANDWIDTH INC.8.67%4 045
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.18%241 747
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.42%130 353
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.57%96 966
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.23%85 817
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.28%59 453
