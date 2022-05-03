|
Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited : Opinion positive de Nomura
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
83 083 M
2 410 M
2 294 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
9 428 M
273 M
260 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
2 122 M
61,6 M
58,6 M
|PER 2022
|43,2x
|Rendement 2022
|1,57%
|
|Capitalisation
|
409 Mrd
11 870 M
11 298 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,90x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,47x
|Nbr Employés
|36 775
|Flottant
|68,8%
|
|Graphique BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|25,75 THB
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|28,03 THB
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|8,84%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs