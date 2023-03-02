Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Belgique
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Banimmo SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    BANI   BE0003870871

BANIMMO SA

(BANI)
02/03/2023
4.000 EUR   +0.50%
BANIMMO : Résultats consolidés 2022

02/03/2023 | 17:41
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Résultats clés :

Augmentation du taux d'occupation du portefeuille locatif à 86,2%

Les revenus locatifs s’élèvent à 4,8 mio €

Résultat d'exploitation de 1,5 mio €

Résultat net de 3,3 mio €

Le total du bilan diminue à 151,1 mio €

Le taux d'endettement net s'élève à 27,2%

La valeur de l’actif net augmente à 6,45 € par action, contre 6,16 € fin 2021

2 projets sur The Loop à Gand dans le pipeline représentant un investissement de 100 mio €


LAURENT CALONNE, CEO : « Banimmo confirme sa forte présence sur le marché des bureaux à Gand avec un développement d'environ 28.000 m², soit un investissement d'une valeur de 100 mio €. »

Pour plus d'informations, contactez :

Banimmo NV                          LAURENT CALONNE                       WERNER VAN WALLE
Bischoffsheim 33                    CEO                                                  Président du Conseil d'administration
B-1000 Bruxelles                    laurent.calonne@banimmo.be          werner.vanwalle@patronale-life.be
T +32 2 710 53 11

Ce communiqué de presse est disponible sur le site web de la société www.banimmo.be.

On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 290.000 sqm of floor surface.
Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.
The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.
Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.


Pièce jointe


Données financières
CA 2021 82,1 M 87,7 M -
Résultat net 2021 25,0 M 26,7 M -
Dette nette 2021 22,2 M 23,7 M -
PER 2021 1,69x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 44,8 M 47,8 M -
VE / CA 2020 31,3x
VE / CA 2021 0,79x
Nbr Employés 2
Flottant 32,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Patrick Mertens de Wilmars Chairman-Management Board & Director
Philippe Opsomer Chief Financial Officer
Werner van Walle Chairman
Damien Darche Chief Operating Officer
Didier Malherbe Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BANIMMO SA-1.00%48
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.87%40 166
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.14%32 432
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.97%28 445
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%26 367
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%22 895