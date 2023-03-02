BANIMMO : Résultats consolidés 2022

Résultats clés :

Augmentation du taux d'occupation du portefeuille locatif à 86,2%

Les revenus locatifs s’élèvent à 4,8 mio €

Résultat d'exploitation de 1,5 mio €

Résultat net de 3,3 mio €

Le total du bilan diminue à 151,1 mio €

Le taux d'endettement net s'élève à 27,2%

La valeur de l’actif net augmente à 6,45 € par action, contre 6,16 € fin 2021

2 projets sur The Loop à Gand dans le pipeline représentant un investissement de 100 mio €





LAURENT CALONNE, CEO : « Banimmo confirme sa forte présence sur le marché des bureaux à Gand avec un développement d'environ 28.000 m², soit un investissement d'une valeur de 100 mio €. »

Pour plus d'informations, contactez :

Banimmo NV LAURENT CALONNE WERNER VAN WALLE

Bischoffsheim 33 CEO Président du Conseil d'administration

B-1000 Bruxelles laurent.calonne@banimmo.be werner.vanwalle@patronale-life.be

T +32 2 710 53 11

Ce communiqué de presse est disponible sur le site web de la société www.banimmo.be.

On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.





