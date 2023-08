3 BANIMMO RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2023

ABOUT BANIMMO

Stock-listed on

Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has

more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of around 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder

has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on

the new and sustainable trends that will

revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation,

understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.