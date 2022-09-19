Recherche avancée
    BANI   BE0003870871

BANIMMO SA

(BANI)
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  09:00 19/09/2022
3.980 EUR   -0.50%
17:41Banimmo et LIFE acquièrent de DEKA l'immeuble rue des Palais 48 à Bruxelles
GL
25/08Banimmo SA annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
25/08BANIMMO : Communiqué de presse Rapport Semi-annuel 2022
PU
Banimmo et LIFE acquièrent de DEKA l'immeuble rue des Palais 48 à Bruxelles

19/09/2022 | 17:41
Banimmo et LIFE ont conclu un accord avec DEKA pour la cession de l'immeuble de bureaux d'environ 13.000 m² situé rue des Palais 48 à Schaerbeek. Le bâtiment se caractérise par une architecture très robuste et distinctive avec de nombreux éléments authentiques. Il est stratégiquement situé à seulement 500 m de Bruxelles Nord et au cœur de Schaerbeek, l'un des plus beaux quartiers de Bruxelles. En raison de sa forte identité, de sa structure de colonnes très pure et flexible et de sa localisation unique avec une très bonne accessibilité par les transports publics, l’immeuble a toutes les qualités pour un projet de reconversion unique. Le collectif de promoteurs prévoit un redéveloppement mixte, non seulement durable en termes de construction mais surtout social en termes de concept résidentiel.

À court terme, le bâtiment sera mis à la disposition de la Région de Bruxelles-Capitale par les promoteurs afin de répondre au besoin de logement des réfugiés ukrainiens.

La transaction a été accompagnée par JLL.

Pour plus d’information, contactez :

Banimmo SA                Laurent Calonne                      Werner Van Walle

Bischoffsheim 33          CEO                                         Président du Conseil d’Administration

B-1000 Bruxelles          laurent.calonne@banimmo.be   werner.vanwalle@patronale-life.be

T +32 2 710 53 11

Life NV                                     Toon Haverals

Mechelsesteenweg 271 b2        Managing Partner

B-2018 Anvers                         toon@life.be

T +32 3 238 88 88  

Ce communiqué de presse est disponible sur le site internet de la société www.banimmo.be.

  • On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.

  • On LIFE

LIFE is an Antwerp based mixed-use international developer/investor with focus on student housing, co-living, and traditional residential.

With a track record of more than 30 years, and developments in 5 different countries, LIFE is about innovation and passion in project development based on beauty, passion and human relations.

By combining our inclusive view on society and our attention for architectural details we strive to create unique places.

Places with a soul that have a positive impact on the quality of life for as much people as possible.

Données financières
CA 2021 82,1 M 82,3 M -
Résultat net 2021 25,0 M 25,1 M -
Dette nette 2021 22,2 M 22,2 M -
PER 2021 1,69x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 45,0 M 45,1 M -
VE / CA 2020 31,3x
VE / CA 2021 0,79x
Nbr Employés 2
Flottant 32,1%
Graphique BANIMMO SA
Banimmo SA : Graphique analyse technique Banimmo SA | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BANIMMO SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Patrick Mertens de Wilmars Chairman-Management Board & Director
Philippe Opsomer Chief Financial Officer
Damien Darche Chief Operating Officer
Didier Malherbe Independent Director
Cyril Aulagnon Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BANIMMO SA6.38%45
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.85%35 218
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.16%31 442
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.12%31 023
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.15.48%30 907
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED7.12%24 280