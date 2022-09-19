Banimmo et LIFE acquièrent de DEKA l'immeuble rue des Palais 48 à Bruxelles

Banimmo et LIFE ont conclu un accord avec DEKA pour la cession de l'immeuble de bureaux d'environ 13.000 m² situé rue des Palais 48 à Schaerbeek. Le bâtiment se caractérise par une architecture très robuste et distinctive avec de nombreux éléments authentiques. Il est stratégiquement situé à seulement 500 m de Bruxelles Nord et au cœur de Schaerbeek, l'un des plus beaux quartiers de Bruxelles. En raison de sa forte identité, de sa structure de colonnes très pure et flexible et de sa localisation unique avec une très bonne accessibilité par les transports publics, l’immeuble a toutes les qualités pour un projet de reconversion unique. Le collectif de promoteurs prévoit un redéveloppement mixte, non seulement durable en termes de construction mais surtout social en termes de concept résidentiel.

À court terme, le bâtiment sera mis à la disposition de la Région de Bruxelles-Capitale par les promoteurs afin de répondre au besoin de logement des réfugiés ukrainiens.

La transaction a été accompagnée par JLL.

On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.

On LIFE

LIFE is an Antwerp based mixed-use international developer/investor with focus on student housing, co-living, and traditional residential.

With a track record of more than 30 years, and developments in 5 different countries, LIFE is about innovation and passion in project development based on beauty, passion and human relations.

By combining our inclusive view on society and our attention for architectural details we strive to create unique places.

Places with a soul that have a positive impact on the quality of life for as much people as possible.

