Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Belgique
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Banimmo SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    BANI   BE0003870871

BANIMMO SA

(BANI)
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  09:00 09/12/2022
3.980 EUR    0.00%
17:41Banimmo Et Life : le projet d'acquisition de la rue du Palais 48 à Bruxelles ne se réalisera pas suite à l'exercice de son droit de préemption par la Société du Logement de la Région Bruxelles-Capitale
GL
19/09Banimmo et LIFE acquièrent de DEKA l'immeuble rue des Palais 48 à Bruxelles
GL
19/09BANIMMO SA : Acquisition
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Banimmo et LIFE : le projet d'acquisition de la rue du Palais 48 à Bruxelles ne se réalisera pas suite à l'exercice de son droit de préemption par la Société du Logement de la Région Bruxelles-Capitale

09/12/2022 | 17:41
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banimmo et LIFE ont été informés que la Société du Logement de la Région Bruxelles-Capitale a encore exercé son droit de préemption dans le délai légal.

Par conséquent, l'acquisition prévue de l'immeuble de bureaux d'environ 13.000 m² situé rue des Palais 48 à Schaerbeek ne se réalisera pas.

Banimmo regrette cette évolution mais souligne que les dossiers d'investissement sont étudiés de manière continue pour soutenir la poursuite de la croissance du portefeuille immobilier.


Pour plus d’information, contactez :

Banimmo SA                Laurent Calonne                      Werner Van Walle

Bischoffsheim 33          CEO                                         Président du Conseil d’Administration

B-1000 Bruxelles          laurent.calonne@banimmo.be   werner.vanwalle@patronale-life.be

T +32 2 710 53 11

Life NV                                     Toon Haverals

Mechelsesteenweg 271 b2        Managing Partner

B-2018 Anvers                         toon@life.be

T +32 3 238 88 88  

Ce communiqué de presse est disponible sur le site internet de la société www.banimmo.be.

  • On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.

  • On LIFE

LIFE is an Antwerp based mixed-use international developer/investor with focus on student housing, co-living, and traditional residential.

With a track record of more than 30 years, and developments in 5 different countries, LIFE is about innovation and passion in project development based on beauty, passion and human relations.

By combining our inclusive view on society and our attention for architectural details we strive to create unique places.

Places with a soul that have a positive impact on the quality of life for as much people as possible.

Pièce jointe


Toute l'actualité sur BANIMMO SA
17:41Banimmo Et Life : le projet d'acquisition de la rue du Palais 48 à Bruxelles ne se réalise..
GL
19/09Banimmo et LIFE acquièrent de DEKA l'immeuble rue des Palais 48 à Bruxelles
GL
19/09BANIMMO SA : Acquisition
CO
25/08Banimmo SA annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
25/08Banimmo : Communiqué de presse Rapport Semi-annuel 2022
PU
25/08Banimmo : Rapport semi-annuel 2022
PU
25/08Banimmo Sa : Résultats semestriels 2022
GL
25/08BANIMMO SA : Rapport Semestriel
CO
11/08Banimmo Sa : Signature d'un contrat de vente conditionnel avec TMVW concernant un immeuble..
GL
08/04Banimmo Sa : Convocation à l'assemblée générale ordinaire
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BANIMMO SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 82,1 M 86,6 M -
Résultat net 2021 25,0 M 26,4 M -
Dette nette 2021 22,2 M 23,4 M -
PER 2021 1,69x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 44,8 M 47,2 M -
VE / CA 2020 31,3x
VE / CA 2021 0,79x
Nbr Employés 2
Flottant 32,1%
Graphique BANIMMO SA
Durée : Période :
Banimmo SA : Graphique analyse technique Banimmo SA | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BANIMMO SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Patrick Mertens de Wilmars Chairman-Management Board & Director
Philippe Opsomer Chief Financial Officer
Damien Darche Chief Operating Officer
Didier Malherbe Independent Director
Cyril Aulagnon Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BANIMMO SA5.85%47
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.86%36 579
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.29%29 364
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.6.83%27 730
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.05%27 411
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.92%21 125