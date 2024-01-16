Action BIRG BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Bank of Ireland Group plc

Actions

BIRG

IE00BD1RP616

Banques

Marché Fermé - Irish S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 17:55:00 16/01/2024 		Après clotûre 21:01:03
8,1 EUR -2,32 % Graphique intraday de Bank of Ireland Group plc 8,136 +0,44 %
20:17 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC : JPMorgan dégrade à vendre ZM
08:53 AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : TotalEnergies, Sanofi, Eiffage, Arkema, Novartis, Sandoz, AB Inbev, Syensqo... Our Logo
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Pour débloquer l'article, INSCRIVEZ-VOUS !
Vous êtes déja client ? Se connecter

Dernières actualités sur Bank of Ireland Group plc

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC : JPMorgan dégrade à vendre ZM
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : TotalEnergies, Sanofi, Eiffage, Arkema, Novartis, Sandoz, AB Inbev, Syensqo... Our Logo
L'entreprise italienne Iren émet 500 millions d'euros d'obligations vertes à échéance 2032 MT
Bank of Ireland Group plc et Bank of Ireland annoncent la nomination d'un administrateur indépendant CI
La hausse des loyers de Big Yellow sauve les revenus de la baisse de l'occupation AN
Bank of Ireland Group plc serait en pourparlers pour la vente d'un prêt sur un immeuble londonien CI
NewGAMe obtient toutes les autorisations réglementaires pour l'acquisition de GAM Holding MT
Big Yellow Group obtient une facilité de crédit renouvelable de 300 millions de livres sterling liée à l'environnement, la société et la gouvernance d'entreprise MT
Big Yellow se refinance avec un accord de crédit renouvelable lié à l'ESG AN
NewGAMe obtient les autorisations réglementaires pour l'offre publique d'achat de GAM Holding MT
Bank of Ireland annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration CI
Bank of Ireland met fin à son partenariat avec l'AA et réduit son offre avec UK Post Office RE
UBS relève Antofagasta et Anglo American à l'achat AN
Banque centrale irlandaise : L'UE doit adopter une approche plus large pour stimuler le marché des capitaux RE
L'étiquetage de l'UE pour les fonds d'investissement durables en veilleuse pour l'instant RE
Bank of Ireland lance une offre publique d'achat pour la liquidation de Bristol & West MT
Le rachat de Gresham House reçoit l'approbation des banques irlandaises AN
Permanent TSB Group reçoit le statut d'institution d'importance systémique en Irlande MT
Technology Minerals et Beeks Financial remportent des contrats AN
Inspired plc conclut un nouvel accord de facilité de crédit renouvelable de 60 millions de livres sterling MT
Les marchés d'actions chutent en cours de journée alors que les traders évaluent les remarques des officiels de la Fed, ainsi que les résultats des entreprises MT
Il est vraiment trop tôt pour discuter des baisses de taux, selon M. Bailey de la BoE RE
L'escalade au Moyen-Orient et d'autres conflits mondiaux pourraient avoir des effets "largement négatifs" sur les marchés, selon la gouverneure de la Fed, Mme Cook MT
Andrew Bailey, BoE : Trop tôt pour parler de réduction des taux d'intérêt MT
La banque irlandaise AIB relève ses prévisions pour la troisième fois cette année RE

Graphique Bank of Ireland Group plc

Graphique Bank of Ireland Group plc
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Bank of Ireland Group plc est un groupe de services financiers. Le Produit Net Bancaire par activité se répartit comme suit : - banque de réseau en Irlande (46,2%) ; - prestations de services financiers au Royaume Uni (27,7%) ; - gestion d'actifs, banque d'investissement, de financement et de marché (26,1%). A fin 2022, le groupe gère 99,2 MdsEUR d'encours de dépôts et 72 MdsEUR d'encours de crédits.
Secteur
Banques
Agenda
26/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Bank of Ireland Group plc

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
8,292 EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
11,82 EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+42,56 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Banques - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC Action Bank of Ireland Group plc
-1,44 % 9 584 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Action JPMorgan Chase & Co.
-1,77 % 489 Mrd $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Action Bank of America Corporation
-4,84 % 259 Mrd $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Action Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-4,71 % 224 Mrd $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Action Wells Fargo & Company
-4,88 % 171 Mrd $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Action HDFC Bank Limited
-1,76 % 153 Mrd $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Action Bank of China Limited
-2,35 % 151 Mrd $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Action China Construction Bank Corporation
-4,30 % 148 Mrd $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Action HSBC Holdings plc
-6,61 % 144 Mrd $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Action Royal Bank of Canada
-1,18 % 139 Mrd $
Banques - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Bank of Ireland Group plc - Irish S.E.
  4. Actualités Bank of Ireland Group plc
  5. Bank of Ireland Group plc : JPMorgan dégrade à vendre
Dès maintenant, trouvez facilement les meilleurs investissements de demain !
Optimiser mes Profits
fermer