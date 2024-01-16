Bank of Ireland Group plc est un groupe de services financiers. Le Produit Net Bancaire par activité se répartit comme suit : - banque de réseau en Irlande (46,2%) ; - prestations de services financiers au Royaume Uni (27,7%) ; - gestion d'actifs, banque d'investissement, de financement et de marché (26,1%). A fin 2022, le groupe gère 99,2 MdsEUR d'encours de dépôts et 72 MdsEUR d'encours de crédits.

Secteur Banques