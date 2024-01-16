|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Après clotûre 21:01:03
|8,1 EUR
|-2,32 %
|8,136
|+0,44 %
|20:17
|BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC : JPMorgan dégrade à vendre
|ZM
|08:53
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : TotalEnergies, Sanofi, Eiffage, Arkema, Novartis, Sandoz, AB Inbev, Syensqo...
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-1,44 %
|9 584 M $
|-1,77 %
|489 Mrd $
|-4,84 %
|259 Mrd $
|-4,71 %
|224 Mrd $
|-4,88 %
|171 Mrd $
|-1,76 %
|153 Mrd $
|-2,35 %
|151 Mrd $
|-4,30 %
|148 Mrd $
|-6,61 %
|144 Mrd $
|-1,18 %
|139 Mrd $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Bank of Ireland Group plc - Irish S.E.
- Actualités Bank of Ireland Group plc
- Bank of Ireland Group plc : JPMorgan dégrade à vendre