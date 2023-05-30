Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Barbara Bui
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    BUI   FR0000062788

BARBARA BUI

(BUI)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:30:14 26/05/2023
9.800 EUR    0.00%
20:25Barbara Bui : Formulaire de vote par correspondance ag du 29/06/2023
PU
20:25Barbara Bui : Avis de convocation à l'agm du 29/06/2023
PU
26/05BARBARA BUI : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
CO
Barbara Bui : FORMULAIRE DE VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE AG DU 29/06/2023

30/05/2023 | 20:25
BARBARA BUI

Société Anonyme au capital de EUR 1 079 400

Siège Social : 32 rue des Francs Bourgeois 75003 Paris - France.

325 445 963 RCS Paris

ASSEMBLEE GENERALE MIXTE DU 29 JUIN 2023

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING JUNE 29th, 2023

Pour être pris en compte les formulaires doivent être retournés à la Société au plus tard le 19 Juin 2022.

To be returned to the company before June 19st 2022.

Disclaimer

Barbara Bui SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 10,9 M 11,7 M -
Résultat net 2022 1,09 M 1,17 M -
Dette nette 2022 4,11 M 4,41 M -
PER 2022 4,85x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 6,47 M 6,93 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,81x
VE / CA 2022 0,86x
Nbr Employés 61
Flottant 32,5%
Graphique BARBARA BUI
Durée : Période :
Barbara Bui : Graphique analyse technique Barbara Bui | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William Halimi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carole Smadja Director-Administration & Finance
Barbara Bui Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Linda Halimi Director
David Bihi-Zenou Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BARBARA BUI22.50%7
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.55%450 792
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.6.21%43 322
MONCLER S.P.A.0.00%18 143
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-36.31%14 506
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION6.71%7 375
