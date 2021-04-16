Connexion
  Barings BDC, Inc.
  2. Actions
  3. Nyse
  4. Barings BDC, Inc.
  5. Fonds
  6. Fonds Positionnés
    BBDC

BARINGS BDC, INC.

(BBDC)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 16/04 17:36:36
10.295 USD   -0.24%
09/03BARINGS BDC, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/01BARINGS BDC, INC.  : Jefferies & Co. passe à l'achat
ZM
2020BARINGS BDC, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
Graphique BARINGS BDC, INC.
Durée : Période :
Barings BDC, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Barings BDC, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,92 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,32 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,78%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BARINGS BDC, INC.11.30%674
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.21%8 514
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND11.74%3 969
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.87%3 096
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.63%2 569
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.23.67%2 535
