|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals ...
|2.39%
|12.87%
|Europe
|Actions - Produits chimiques
|IShares DivDAX (DE) - EUR
|-0.31%
|9.92%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DivDAX® - Dist - EUR
|2.02%
|9.63%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Materials - EUR
|1.51%
|8.38%
|Europe
|Actions - Matériaux
|Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR
|2.13%
|8.21%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|1.53%
|6.68%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard DAX - EUR
|1.15%
|5.95%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka STOXX Europe Strong Value 20 ...
|3.17%
|5.36%
|Europe
|Actions
|WisdomTree Germany Equity - USD He...
|2.08%
|5.33%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-0.17%
|4.95%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|-0.62%
|4.94%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Prime Val...
|0.00%
|4.92%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Prime Val...
|0.39%
|4.92%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Prime Val...
|0.00%
|4.92%
|Europe
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|1.12%
|4.92%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|1.86%
|4.92%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|0.38%
|4.92%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|1.11%
|4.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|1.32%
|4.86%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|1.16%
|4.86%
|Allemagne
|Actions