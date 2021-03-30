BAYER AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier

Données financières EUR USD CA 2021 40 998 M 48 107 M - Résultat net 2021 2 993 M 3 512 M - Dette nette 2021 38 997 M 45 760 M - PER 2021 16,8x Rendement 2021 3,74% Capitalisation 52 422 M 61 673 M - VE / CA 2021 2,23x VE / CA 2022 2,06x Nbr Employés 95 955 Flottant 100,0% Graphique BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Haussière Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 27 Objectif de cours Moyen 62,35 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 53,36 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 59,3% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas -49,5% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 10.81% 61 673 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 5.50% 422 339 ROCHE HOLDING AG -1.46% 288 269 PFIZER, INC. -1.52% 197 523 ABBVIE INC. -0.39% 194 706 MERCK & CO., INC. -4.28% 192 886