BAYER AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
Dans sa dernière note de recherche, l'analyste Peter Spengler confirme sa recommandation positive. Le broker DZ Bank était déjà précédemment à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2021
40 998 M
48 107 M
|Résultat net 2021
2 993 M
3 512 M
|Dette nette 2021
38 997 M
45 760 M
|PER 2021
|16,8x
|Rendement 2021
|3,74%
|Capitalisation
|
52 422 M
61 673 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,23x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,06x
|Nbr Employés
|95 955
|Flottant
|100,0%
|Graphique BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|27
|Objectif de cours Moyen
62,35 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
53,36 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
59,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
16,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-49,5%
