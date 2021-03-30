Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Bayer Aktiengesellschaft    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BAYN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 30/03 15:24:14
53.255 EUR   -0.20%
14:14BAYER AG  : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
26/03BASF va investir 4 milliards pour réduire son impact carbone
AW
24/03BAYER AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux à l'achat
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

BAYER AG : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier

30/03/2021 | 14:14
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dans sa dernière note de recherche, l'analyste Peter Spengler confirme sa recommandation positive. Le broker DZ Bank était déjà précédemment à l'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
14:14BAYER AG  : DZ Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
26/03BASF va investir 4 milliards pour réduire son impact carbone
AW
24/03BAYER AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux à l'achat
ZD
24/03GUERBET  : des résultats cliniques positifs portent le titre
CF
23/03BAYER  : le Japon approuve le Vitrakvi
CF
22/03VACCINS : Curevac inclut les variants dans ses essais cliniques
AW
19/03BAYER AG  : Opinion positive de Deutsche Bank
ZD
15/03BAYER AG  : NorldLB persiste à l'achat
ZD
15/03BAYER AG  : Bernstein toujours à l'achat
ZD
12/03BAYER AG  : Independant Research toujours positif
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 40 998 M 48 107 M -
Résultat net 2021 2 993 M 3 512 M -
Dette nette 2021 38 997 M 45 760 M -
PER 2021 16,8x
Rendement 2021 3,74%
Capitalisation 52 422 M 61 673 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,23x
VE / CA 2022 2,06x
Nbr Employés 95 955
Flottant 100,0%
Graphique BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Bayer Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Objectif de cours Moyen 62,35 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 53,36 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 59,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -49,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.81%61 673
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.50%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.46%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-1.52%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-0.39%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.28%192 886
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ