|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR
|-4.27%
|4.01%
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR
|-2.66%
|3.90%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions - Technologie
|Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...
|-3.10%
|2.42%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka MDAX - EUR
|-1.81%
|1.70%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR
|-1.80%
|1.70%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage MDAX TR - EUR
|5.59%
|1.70%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR
|-1.71%
|1.04%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...
|-2.77%
|0.80%
|Europe
|Actions - Technologie
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|1.77%
|0.47%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IndexIQ Factors Sustainable EMU Equ...
|-0.90%
|0.45%
|-
|NC
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|-0.94%
|0.38%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...
|-1.10%
|0.37%
|Europe
|Actions
|First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...
|-2.25%
|0.35%
|Europe
|Actions
|IndexIQ Factors Sustainable Europe ...
|-0.74%
|0.15%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...
|-1.35%
|0.10%
|Europe
|Actions
|Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...
|-1.31%
|0.10%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...
|0.13%
|0.07%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|-
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF
|-1.23%
|0.05%
|-
|Europe
|Actions