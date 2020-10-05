Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Bechtle AG    BC8   DE0005158703

BECHTLE AG

(BC8)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Xetra - 26/10 17:35:18
149.2 EUR   -2.93%
26/10BECHTLE AG : Baader Bank persiste à l'achat
ZD
12/10BECHTLE AG : Baader Bank réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
09/10BECHTLE AG : Deutsche Bank est neutre
ZD
Fonds positionnés sur BECHTLE AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Prévoir Gestion Actions INON19.00%63.00%2.9M EUR
Prévoir Perspectives CNON6.00%53.00%2.9M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur BECHTLE AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 TecDAX - EUR-4.27%4.01%AllemagneActions - Technologie
IShares TecDAX (DE) - EUR-2.66%3.90%-AllemagneActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...-3.10%2.42%AllemagneActions
Deka MDAX - EUR-1.81%1.70%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 MDAX® DIst - EUR-1.80%1.70%AllemagneActions
ComStage MDAX TR - EUR5.59%1.70%AllemagneActions
Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend - EUR-1.71%1.04%AllemagneActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...-2.77%0.80%EuropeActions - Technologie
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR1.77%0.47%-AllemagneActions
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable EMU Equ...-0.90%0.45%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD-0.94%0.38%-AllemagneActions
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...-1.10%0.37%EuropeActions
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...-2.25%0.35%EuropeActions
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable Europe ...-0.74%0.15%-EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...-1.35%0.10%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...-1.31%0.10%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.13%0.07%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD-0.14%0.06%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF-1.23%0.05%-EuropeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 147,44 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 149,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,18%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -46,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BECHTLE AG22.76%7 641
ACCENTURE PLC4.11%145 530
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES24.29%136 571
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-13.46%103 307
INFOSYS LIMITED53.53%64 496
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.50%64 133
