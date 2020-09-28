Connexion
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.    BBBY

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Rapport
Société 
ETFs positionnés sur BED BATH & BEYOND INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...-5.44%0.46%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD-4.19%0.21%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-4.27%0.15%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.30%0.08%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-0.61%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers D...-3.89%0.02%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,99 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,88 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -19,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -66,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-16.01%1 803
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.17%23 571
RH66.08%6 920
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.18.27%6 758
DUNELM GROUP PLC14.19%3 392
TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LTD321.32%959
