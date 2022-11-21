Recherche avancée
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  12:14 21/11/2022
103.33 EUR   +0.95%
11:45BEIERSDORF AG : Barclays reste à l'achat
ZD
09/11BEIERSDORF AG : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
ZD
08/11BEIERSDORF AG : Deutsche Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
Toute l'actualitéReco analystes

BEIERSDORF AG : Barclays reste à l'achat

21/11/2022 | 11:45
L'analyste Iain Simpson du bureau de recherche Barclays considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 112 EUR.

Toute l'actualité sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
11:45BEIERSDORF AG : Barclays reste à l'achat
ZD
09/11BEIERSDORF AG : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
ZD
08/11BEIERSDORF AG : Deutsche Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
04/11BEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank toujours à l'achat
ZD
03/11Powell siffle la fin de la récré
ZB
03/11Avis d'analystes du jour : L'Oréal, Icade, Eramet, Adidas, Enca..
ZB
03/11BEIERSDORF AG : Opinion positive de Jefferies
ZD
31/10BEIERSDORF AG : Opinion positive de Barclays
ZD
28/10BEIERSDORF AG : UBS maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
28/10BEIERSDORF AG : Berenberg persiste à l'achat
ZD
Recommandations des analystes sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
CA 2022 8 772 M 9 090 M -
Résultat net 2022 796 M 824 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 4 791 M 4 965 M -
PER 2022 29,0x
Rendement 2022 0,70%
Capitalisation 23 215 M 24 057 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,10x
VE / CA 2023 1,98x
Nbr Employés 21 300
Flottant 38,8%
Graphique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Dernier Cours de Clôture 102,35 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 106,43 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,99%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Manager-Research Diseased Skin
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT13.24%24 057
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-12.84%337 848
UNILEVER PLC2.41%121 956
ESTEE LAUDER-36.94%83 301
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.23%71 507
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-10.41%63 860