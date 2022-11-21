|
BEIERSDORF AG : Barclays reste à l'achat
L'analyste Iain Simpson du bureau de recherche Barclays considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 112 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 772 M
9 090 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
796 M
824 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
4 791 M
4 965 M
-
|PER 2022
|29,0x
|Rendement 2022
|0,70%
|Capitalisation
23 215 M
24 057 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|2,10x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,98x
|Nbr Employés
|21 300
|Flottant
|38,8%
|Graphique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|24
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|102,35 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|106,43 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|3,99%
