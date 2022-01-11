|
BEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
L'analyste Thomas Maul du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Toute l'actualité sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Recommandations des analystes sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
7 614 M
8 633 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
665 M
754 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
3 161 M
3 584 M
-
|PER 2021
|30,2x
|Rendement 2021
|0,79%
|
|Capitalisation
|
20 146 M
22 818 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,23x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,03x
|Nbr Employés
|20 465
|Flottant
|-
|
|Graphique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
88,82 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
102,25 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
15,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs