Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

BEIERSDORF AG : DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

11/01/2022 | 18:12
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L'analyste Thomas Maul du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
13:11BEIERSDORF AG : Jefferies réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
09:04BOURSE DE PARIS : Le Nasdaq évite in extremis une bonne correction
08:20AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Capgemini, FDJ, SAP, Adidas, Shop Apotheke, Lindt, Swatch, Monc..
05/01BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
2021FALLAIT PAS L'INVITER : Henkel
2021BEIERSDORF : Oddo reste neutre après une acquisition
CF
2021BEIERSDORF AG : Warburg Research n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
2021BEIERSDORF AG : Kepler Cheuvreux n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
2021BEIERSDORF AG : Bernstein n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
2021BEIERSDORF : acquisition de Chantecaille aux Etats-Unis
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 7 614 M 8 633 M -
Résultat net 2021 665 M 754 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 3 161 M 3 584 M -
PER 2021 30,2x
Rendement 2021 0,79%
Capitalisation 20 146 M 22 818 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,23x
VE / CA 2022 2,03x
Nbr Employés 20 465
Flottant -
Graphique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Cloture 88,82 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-1.02%22 818
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.87%388 450
UNILEVER PLC-0.28%137 786
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-4.12%120 903
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.01%76 349
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-1.05%70 555