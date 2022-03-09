|
BEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
L'analyste Olivier Nicolai de chez Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est révisé à la baisse à 114 EUR contre 118 EUR auparavant.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 160 M
8 886 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
749 M
816 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
4 115 M
4 481 M
-
|PER 2022
|24,3x
|Rendement 2022
|0,87%
|Capitalisation
18 291 M
19 918 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|1,74x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,63x
|Nbr Employés
|20 567
|Flottant
|-
|Graphique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
80,64 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
102,54 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
27,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs