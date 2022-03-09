Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BEI)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  09/03 15:12:33
85.02 EUR   +5.43%
15:03BEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZD
04/03La Deutsche Börse ajoute Daimler Truck et Hannover Rueck à l'indice DAX
MT
04/03HANNOVER RE : le titre va rejoindre l'indice DAX
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

BEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat

09/03/2022 | 15:03
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L'analyste Olivier Nicolai de chez Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours est révisé à la baisse à 114 EUR contre 118 EUR auparavant.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
15:03BEIERSDORF AG : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZD
04/03La Deutsche Börse ajoute Daimler Truck et Hannover Rueck à l'indice DAX
MT
04/03HANNOVER RE : le titre va rejoindre l'indice DAX
CF
04/03DAIMLER TRUCK : va faire son entrée dans l'indice DAX
CF
04/03BEIERSDORF AG : UBS maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
04/03BOURSE DE PARIS : Terreur nucléaire
04/03BOURSE : Daimler Truck entrera au Dax le 21 mars
AW
04/03EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Michelin, ArcelorMittal, Dassault Aviation, Bonduelle, CGG, Honda,..
02/03BEIERSDORF AG : Opinion positive de Credit Suisse
ZD
02/03BEIERSDORF : UBS reste à vente après les résultats
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 8 160 M 8 886 M -
Résultat net 2022 749 M 816 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 4 115 M 4 481 M -
PER 2022 24,3x
Rendement 2022 0,87%
Capitalisation 18 291 M 19 918 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,74x
VE / CA 2023 1,63x
Nbr Employés 20 567
Flottant -
Graphique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Cloture 80,64 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,54 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Vincent Warnery Chairman-Executive Board
Astrid Hermann Chief Financial Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gitta Neufang Manager-Research Diseased Skin
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-10.78%19 918
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-10.26%351 865
UNILEVER PLC-15.44%111 678
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-27.11%96 783
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-12.27%62 927
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-17.46%59 368