Action 002153 BEIJING SHIJI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Actions

002153

CNE100000668

Logiciels

Cours en clôture Shenzhen S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 00:00:00 23/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
6,66 CNY -3,48 % Graphique intraday de Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. -1,91 % -31,62 %
Dernières actualités sur Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.

BEIJING SHIJI INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : Morgan Stanley n'est plus à la vente ZM
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co. propose la distribution des bénéfices pour 2023 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
Shiji IT rachète 38% de sa filiale à Alibaba pour 615 millions de yuans ; les actions baissent de près de 3%. MT
Le groupe Shiji nomme Kevin King au poste de directeur général de Shiji International CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co. publie ses résultats pour les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co. annonce ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Shiji IT signe un accord avec le groupe Hilton pour un système de gestion de restaurants basé sur le cloud Infrasys MT
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. Elit Lou Shulin en tant que directeur indépendant CI
L'unité informatique Beijing Shiji remporte l'appel d'offres pour développer un logiciel pour PetroChina MT
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2022 CI
Beijing Shiji IT fournira des services techniques aux hôtels Langham ; les actions gagnent 3 %. MT
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. publie ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. annonce un dividende en espèces des actions A pour l'année 2021, la date de paiement est le 08 juin 2022 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. approuve le dividende en espèces pour l'année 2021 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. propose un dividende final en espèces pour l'année 2021 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 décembre 2021 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2021 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. publie ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2021 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. annonce la mise en place d'un dividende final en espèces sur les actions A pour l'année 2020, payable le 16 juin 2021. CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. annonce la proposition finale de distribution des bénéfices pour 2020 CI
Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2021 CI

Graphique Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Profil Société

Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. est spécialisé dans le développement de logiciels et de systèmes de traitement des données dans les domaines de l'hôtellerie, de la restauration, de la distribution et du divertissement.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
29/08/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
6,66 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen
8,678 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+30,31 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Logiciels - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
-31,62 % 2,51 Md
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Action Microsoft Corporation
+13,55 % 3 174 Md
SYNOPSYS INC. Action Synopsys Inc.
+13,86 % 89,44 Md
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Action Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+8,19 % 80,2 Md
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Action Dassault Systèmes SE
-12,35 % 55,78 Md
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Palantir Technologies Inc.
+20,68 % 46,14 Md
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Action The Trade Desk, Inc.
+28,56 % 45,25 Md
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Action Atlassian Corporation
-26,77 % 45,34 Md
SEA LIMITED Action Sea Limited
+77,11 % 41,2 Md
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. Action Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
-5,36 % 26,11 Md
Logiciels - Autres
