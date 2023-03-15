Recherche avancée
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BLCM)
15/03/2023
0.4280 USD   -50.23%
20:03Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Ladenburg Thalmann neutre sur le dossier
ZM
19:27Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé sont en baisse modérée
MT
19:04Mise à jour sectorielle : Soins de santé
MT
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Ladenburg Thalmann neutre sur le dossier

15/03/2023 | 20:03
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 1,00 M - 0,93 M
Résultat net 2022 -27,3 M - -25,5 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -0,56x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 7,41 M 7,41 M 6,91 M
Capi. / CA 2022 7,41x
Capi. / CA 2023 -
Nbr Employés 7
Flottant 97,9%
Tendances analyse technique BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,86 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 481%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Richard A. Fair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon P. Stonehouse Chairman
Joseph Howard Senesac Senior VP-Technical Operations & Quality
Jenny Chaplin Vice President-Strategic Operations
Reid M. Huber Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.44%7
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.28%81 837
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.24%75 906
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-2.44%33 462
BIONTECH SE-13.21%31 685
BEIGENE, LTD.5.17%24 147