Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Ladenburg Thalmann neutre sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
|CA 2022
1,00 M
-
0,93 M
|Résultat net 2022
-27,3 M
-
-25,5 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|-0,56x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
7,41 M
7,41 M
6,91 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|7,41x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|-
|Nbr Employés
|7
|Flottant
|97,9%
Tendances analyse technique BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|0,86 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|5,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|481%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs