  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. BellRing Brands, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    BRBR   US07831C1036

BELLRING BRANDS, INC.

(BRBR)
Cours en clôture Nyse  -  19/12/2022
24.75 USD   +0.61%
16:01BellRing Brands, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
14/12BellRing Brands, Inc. : Cowen persiste à l'achat
ZM
14/12BellRing Brands, Inc. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
BellRing Brands, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

20/12/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
16:01BellRing Brands, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation..
ZM
14/12BellRing Brands, Inc. : Cowen persiste à l'achat
ZM
14/12BellRing Brands, Inc. : Needham & Co. maintient sa recommandation ..
ZM
05/12BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) annonce un rachat d'action..
CI
05/12BellRing Brands, Inc. autorise un plan de rachat.
CI
21/11BellRing Brands annonce un placement secondaire de 4,6 millions d'actions détenues par ..
MT
21/11BellRing Brands, Inc. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZM
21/11BellRing Brands, Inc. : Goldman Sachs toujours positif
ZM
18/11Les actions de BellRing Brands chutent vendredi après que les résultats du quatrième tr..
MT
18/11Transcript : BellRing Brands, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 18, 2022
CI
Recommandations des analystes sur BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 1 589 M - 1 498 M
Résultat net 2023 165 M - 156 M
Dette nette 2023 741 M - 699 M
PER 2023 20,3x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 3 351 M 3 351 M 3 158 M
VE / CA 2023 2,58x
VE / CA 2024 2,25x
Nbr Employés 380
Flottant 95,5%
Graphique BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Durée : Période :
BellRing Brands, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique BellRing Brands, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreHaussière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 24,75 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,82 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Darcy Horn Davenport President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. Rode Chief Financial Officer
Robert V. Vitale Executive Chairman
Thomas P. Erickson Director
Jennifer Kuperman Johnson Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-13.25%3 351
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-26.31%8 416
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-14.09%5 643
BALCHEM CORPORATION-27.34%3 937
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-9.72%3 724
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-67.70%1 294