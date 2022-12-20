|
BellRing Brands, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2023
|
1 589 M
-
1 498 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
165 M
-
156 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
741 M
-
699 M
|PER 2023
|20,3x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
3 351 M
3 351 M
3 158 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,58x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,25x
|Nbr Employés
|380
|Flottant
|95,5%
|Graphique BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|24,75 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|31,82 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|28,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs