BellRing Brands, Inc. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|Toute l'actualité sur BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
|16:01
|23/03
|BellRing Brands, Inc. : Truist Securities réajuste son opinion à l..
|09/02
|J.M. Smucker vend plusieurs marques d'aliments pour animaux de compagnie à Post dans le..
|08/02
|08/02
|BellRing Brands, Inc. : Stephens Inc. toujours positif
|08/02
|BellRing Brands, Inc. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
|08/02
|BellRing Brands, Inc. : Needham & Co. optimiste sur le dossier
|08/02
|BellRing Brands, Inc. : Credit Suisse confirme sa recommandation n..
|07/02
|BellRing Brands, Inc. : Mizuho Securities toujours à l'achat
|07/02
|Transcript : BellRing Brands, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
|Recommandations des analystes sur BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2023
1 617 M
-
1 491 M
|Résultat net 2023
162 M
-
149 M
|Dette nette 2023
776 M
-
715 M
|PER 2023
|28,9x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
4 643 M
4 643 M
4 281 M
|VE / CA 2023
|3,35x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,93x
|Nbr Employés
|380
|Flottant
|97,5%
|Graphique BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|34,76 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|37,21 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|7,06%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs