BellRing Brands, Inc. : Stephens Inc. maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 122 M
-
922 M
|Résultat net 2021
28,7 M
-
23,5 M
|Dette nette 2021
531 M
-
436 M
|PER 2021
|35,6x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 028 M
1 028 M
844 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,39x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,16x
|Nbr Employés
|390
|Flottant
|99,6%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Objectif de cours Moyen
28,60 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
26,01 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
34,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
9,96%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-7,73%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs