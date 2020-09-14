Connexion
BÉNÉTEAU

(BEN)
Beneteau : 200911 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres

14/09/2020 | 18:54

BENETEAU S.A.

Société Anonyme au capital de 8 278 984 €uros

Siège social : Les Embruns - 16 Bd de la Mer - 85803 ST GILLES CROIX DE VIE

R.C.S. La Roche sur Yon B 487 080 194

---------------

Communication des transactions sur actions propres

Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché

Volume

Prix pondéré

Nom de

Jour de la

Code identifiant

total

moyen

de l'instrument

journalier

journalier

Marché

l'émetteur

transaction

financier

(en nombre

d'acquisition

d'actions)

des actions

BENETEAU

07/09/2020

FR0000035164

1 900

6,960 €

XPAR

BENETEAU

08/09/2020

FR0000035164

1 900

6,820 €

XPAR

BENETEAU

09/09/2020

FR0000035164

1 900

6,260 €

XPAR

BENETEAU

10/09/2020

FR0000035164

1 900

6,270 €

XPAR

BENETEAU

11/09/2020

FR0000035164

1 900

6,450 €

XPAR

---------------

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 16:54:04 UTC

Données financières
CA 2020 1 129 M 1 340 M -
Résultat net 2020 14,9 M 17,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 54,9 M 65,2 M -
PER 2020 35,4x
Rendement 2020 1,01%
Capitalisation 513 M 608 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,41x
VE / CA 2021 0,47x
Nbr Employés 8 361
Flottant 44,3%
Graphique BÉNÉTEAU
Durée : Période :
Bénéteau : Graphique analyse technique Bénéteau | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BÉNÉTEAU
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,65 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,29 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 75,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jérôme de Metz Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Bruno Thivoyon Group Chief Financial Officer
Annette Roux Member-Supervisory Board
Yves Lyon-Caen Group Member-Supervisory Board
Yvon Bénéteau Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BÉNÉTEAU-41.97%608
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.195.92%24 261
SHIMANO INC.20.09%18 673
POOL CORPORATION41.41%12 036
YAMAHA CORPORATION-14.31%8 410
POLARIS INC.-8.88%5 684
