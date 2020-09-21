Beneteau : 200918 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres

BENETEAU S.A.
Société Anonyme au capital de 8 278 984 €uros
Siège social : Les Embruns - 16 Bd de la Mer - 85803 ST GILLES CROIX DE VIE
R.C.S. La Roche sur Yon B 487 080 194
Communication des transactions sur actions propres
Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
Prix pondéré
|
|
Nom de
|
Jour de la
|
Code identifiant
|
total
|
moyen
|
|
de l'instrument
|
journalier
|
journalier
|
Marché
|
l'émetteur
|
transaction
|
financier
|
(en nombre
|
d'acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d'actions)
|
des actions
|
|
BENETEAU
|
14/09/2020
|
FR0000035164
|
1 900
|
6,540 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
15/09/2020
|
FR0000035164
|
1 900
|
6,710 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
16/09/2020
|
FR0000035164
|
1 900
|
6,710 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
17/09/2020
|
FR0000035164
|
1 900
|
6,680 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BENETEAU
|
18/09/2020
|
FR0000035164
|
1 900
|
6,620 €
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
