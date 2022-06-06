Connexion
    BEN   FR0000035164

BÉNÉTEAU

(BEN)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  06/06 17:35:28
12.00 EUR   +1.69%
25/05Bénéteau S.A. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2021
CI
23/05BÉNÉTEAU : Un niveau d'achat
16/05SMALL CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Beneteau : 220606 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres

06/06/2022 | 19:52
220606 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres
Subscribe

06 Jun 2022 19:31 CEST

Company Name

BENETEAU

ISN

FR0000035164

Market

Euronext

Symbol

BEN

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1080347_220606_BENETEAU_Com.Transactions_sur_actions_propres_au_03062022.pdf

Source

BENETEAU

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Bénéteau SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 17:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur BÉNÉTEAU
Recommandations des analystes sur BÉNÉTEAU
Données financières
CA 2022 1 392 M 1 492 M -
Résultat net 2022 82,6 M 88,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 249 M 267 M -
PER 2022 11,6x
Rendement 2022 2,79%
Capitalisation 961 M 1 028 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,51x
VE / CA 2023 0,44x
Nbr Employés 7 482
Flottant 44,1%
Graphique BÉNÉTEAU
Durée : Période :
Bénéteau : Graphique analyse technique Bénéteau | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique BÉNÉTEAU
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,80 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,22 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jérôme de Metz Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Bruno Thivoyon Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Pierre Goudant Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Catherine Pourre Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Claude Brignon Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BÉNÉTEAU-17.13%1 030
SANLORENZO S.P.A.-12.40%1 230
MALIBU BOATS, INC.-17.15%1 167
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC.-16.06%429
THE ITALIAN SEA GROUP S.P.A.-13.68%314
FOUNTAINE PAJOT-27.27%186