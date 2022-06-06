|
Beneteau : 220606 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres
220606 BENETEAU Transactions sur actions propres
Subscribe
Company Name
BENETEAU
ISN
FR0000035164
Market
Euronext
Symbol
BEN
Source
BENETEAU
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Bénéteau SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 17:51:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur BÉNÉTEAU
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur BÉNÉTEAU
|22/03
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Ryanair, Swatch, Bénéteau, Tecan, Enel, Moncler, Palfinger, GFT..
|
|18/03
|BÉNÉTEAU : Oddo réitère son conseil après les résultats
|
CF
|01/03
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Société Générale, Saint-Gobain, Thales, Ocado, Bénéteau, Techni..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 392 M
1 492 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
82,6 M
88,5 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
249 M
267 M
-
|PER 2022
|11,6x
|Rendement 2022
|2,79%
|
|Capitalisation
|
961 M
1 028 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,51x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,44x
|Nbr Employés
|7 482
|Flottant
|44,1%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique BÉNÉTEAU
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|11,80 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|18,22 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|54,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|BÉNÉTEAU
|-17.13%
|1 030