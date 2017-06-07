Connexion
BÉNÉTEAU

(BEN)
ETFs positionnés sur BÉNÉTEAUETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.20%0.18%EuropeActions



Décryptage
Miracle ou Mirage ?
Conseil
 BÉNÉTEAU
Amélioration des comptes
Graphique BÉNÉTEAU
Bénéteau : Graphique analyse technique Bénéteau | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,68 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,68 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 64,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
BÉNÉTEAU-38.37%650
SHIMANO INC.29.43%20 215
POOL CORPORATION53.51%13 147
YAMAHA CORPORATION-16.78%8 434
POLARIS INC.2.16%6 373
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.47.96%6 067
