    BHIL   US0824901039

BENSON HILL, INC.

(BHIL)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 08/08/2022
3.380 USD   +2.11%
15:01BENSON HILL, INC. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
08/08Archer-Daniels-Midland et Benson Hill vont développer conjointement des ingrédients de soja pour les marchés alimentaires nord-américains
MT
08/08Benson Hill réduit sa perte au deuxième trimestre et augmente ses revenus
MT
Benson Hill, Inc. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

09/08/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur BENSON HILL, INC.
15:01BENSON HILL, INC. : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
08/08Archer-Daniels-Midland et Benson Hill vont développer conjointement des ingrédients de ..
MT
08/08Benson Hill réduit sa perte au deuxième trimestre et augmente ses revenus
MT
08/08Earnings Flash (BHIL) BENSON HILL annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 110,7 millions de do..
MT
08/08Benson Hill, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2022
CI
08/08Benson Hill, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois term..
CI
27/07Benson Hill, Inc. signe un accord de fournisseur avec Schnuck Markets, Inc.
CI
19/05BENSON HILL, INC. : Barclays persiste à l'achat
ZM
16/05Benson Hill réduit sa perte nette au 1er trimestre et augmente son chiffre d'affaires ;..
MT
16/05Earnings Flash (BHIL) BENSON HILL annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 92,4 millions de dol..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur BENSON HILL, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 341 M - 334 M
Résultat net 2022 -146 M - -143 M
Dette nette 2022 132 M - 129 M
PER 2022 -4,24x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 695 M 695 M 680 M
VE / CA 2022 2,42x
VE / CA 2023 2,37x
Nbr Employés 453
Flottant 60,1%
Graphique BENSON HILL, INC.
Benson Hill, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Benson Hill, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique BENSON HILL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,38 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,69 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 97,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Matthew B. Crisp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean P. Freeman Chief Financial Officer
Daniel E. Jacobi Chairman
Jason Bull Chief Technology Officer
J. Stephan Dolezalek Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
BENSON HILL, INC.-53.64%695
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.8.45%45 620
CORTEVA, INC.24.98%42 462
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.18.59%21 845
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-16.88%14 992
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.0.00%9 993